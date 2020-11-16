Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
The community says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Public says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Restaurants across the region are fighting an uphill battle and are once again thinking of ways...
Restaurants adapt under ever-changing COVID restrictions
Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds
Stock photo draft beer
Dexter’s Bar in Maumee cited for violating health order

Latest News

13abc and The Salvation Army are coming together for the 10th year to help families in...
Hope for the Holidays
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Due to the pandemic, Michigan schools will be making some changes.
Changes for Michigan schools
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic