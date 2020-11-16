Hope for the Holidays

13abc and The Salvation Army are coming together for the 10th year to help families in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio through the Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive Campaign. Because it’s our 10th anniversary, we were hoping to make this year’s event bigger than ever but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a grinch in the plans. The toy drive is still happening and you can drop off donations to one of several locations, but our annual Bash will not occur as usual.

The pandemic also means this year the need is greater than ever before and we need everyone who can help out to pitch it to bring holiday cheer to thousands of families in the area. Nearly 4,000 families have requested gifts for under their trees this year. Your generous gift will bring joy to a local child and help us Rescue Christmas. Plus, we have a few new ways for you to help without ever leaving your home.

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any one of the locations below through December 11th OR take advantage of one of these COVID-Safe Alternatives.

Drop Off Locations:

Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560

Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560

Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615

GTB&S: 3516 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617

Keybank Locations:

6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528

414 Second St., Defiance, OH 43512

2161 S. Byrne, Toledo, OH 43614

409 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537

1088 Louisana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551

1352 S. Main, Adrian, MI 49221

1950 S. Reynolds, Toledo, OH 43614

115 E. Airport Highway, Swanton, OH 43558

3000 W. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh, MI 49286

1360 Michigan Ave., Waterville, OH 43566

1360 West Maumee, Adrian, MI 49221

23116 N. Telegraph, Flat Rock, MI 48134

7350 West Central, Toledo, OH 43617

14101 S. Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131

300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604

4106 Talmadge, Toledo, OH 43623

8031 Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, MI 48144

5740 Lewis Ave., Toledo, OH 43612

1535 N. Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161

3031 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610

3160 Navarre, Oregon, OH 43616

5037 Suder Ave., Toledo, OH 43611

1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609

5604 N. Main, Sylvania, OH 43560

3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613

3030 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH 43606

300 S. Main, Bowling Green, OH 43402

1215 Oak Harbor Rd., Fremont, OH 43420

601 Cleveland Road West, Huron, OH 44839

33 Park Street, Milan, OH 44846

51 E. Main, Norwalk, OH 44857

