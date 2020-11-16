Hope for the Holidays
13abc and The Salvation Army are coming together for the 10th year to help families in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio through the Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive Campaign. Because it’s our 10th anniversary, we were hoping to make this year’s event bigger than ever but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a grinch in the plans. The toy drive is still happening and you can drop off donations to one of several locations, but our annual Bash will not occur as usual.
The pandemic also means this year the need is greater than ever before and we need everyone who can help out to pitch it to bring holiday cheer to thousands of families in the area. Nearly 4,000 families have requested gifts for under their trees this year. Your generous gift will bring joy to a local child and help us Rescue Christmas. Plus, we have a few new ways for you to help without ever leaving your home.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any one of the locations below through December 11th OR take advantage of one of these COVID-Safe Alternatives.
Drop Off Locations:
Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613
Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560
Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560
Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
GTB&S: 3516 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617
Keybank Locations:
6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528
414 Second St., Defiance, OH 43512
2161 S. Byrne, Toledo, OH 43614
409 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537
1088 Louisana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551
1352 S. Main, Adrian, MI 49221
1950 S. Reynolds, Toledo, OH 43614
115 E. Airport Highway, Swanton, OH 43558
3000 W. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh, MI 49286
1360 Michigan Ave., Waterville, OH 43566
1360 West Maumee, Adrian, MI 49221
23116 N. Telegraph, Flat Rock, MI 48134
7350 West Central, Toledo, OH 43617
14101 S. Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131
300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604
4106 Talmadge, Toledo, OH 43623
8031 Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, MI 48144
5740 Lewis Ave., Toledo, OH 43612
1535 N. Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161
3031 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610
3160 Navarre, Oregon, OH 43616
5037 Suder Ave., Toledo, OH 43611
1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609
5604 N. Main, Sylvania, OH 43560
3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613
3030 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH 43606
300 S. Main, Bowling Green, OH 43402
1215 Oak Harbor Rd., Fremont, OH 43420
601 Cleveland Road West, Huron, OH 44839
33 Park Street, Milan, OH 44846
51 E. Main, Norwalk, OH 44857
