Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
The community says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Public says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Restaurants across the region are fighting an uphill battle and are once again thinking of ways...
Restaurants adapt under ever-changing COVID restrictions
Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds
Stock photo draft beer
Dexter’s Bar in Maumee cited for violating health order

Latest News

TPS sends cyber attack explanation letter to parents
Toledo Public Schools sends cyber attack explanation letter to parents
Cleanup continues after Sunday's wind storm
Cleanup continues after wind storm
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
That means there is also a need for additional employees
Secondhand stores see a surge in sales and donations