Juvenile found in Fremont after taking dad’s car from Toledo home

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 12-year-old from Toledo was found safely in Fremont after she took her father’s car early Saturday morning and left.

The juvenile had previously taken her father’s car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, before being found in Oak Harbor.

Police responded to the home in the 700 block of Prouty around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen Valle told police his daughter left during the night and had taken his car.

The juvenile and the car were both found safely in Fremont.

