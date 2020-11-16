Advertisement

MHSAA suspending fall, winter sports under emergency order

Michigan football postseason tournaments are suspended.
Michigan football postseason tournaments are suspended.(Brandon Green/WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - High school sports in Michigan are back on hold after the emergency order issued Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and football, and all winter practices and competitions are suspended over the next three weeks, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

The tournaments for volleyball and swimming and diving each have one week remaining, with the finals previously scheduled for November 21.

The 11- and 8-player football playoffs are nearing completion, with two games left for the 8-player tournament and the 11-player tournament down to its final three rounds.

According to the MHSAA, updates will be posted as necessary.

