Missing 90-year-old found safely on bike path in North Toledo
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing 90-year-old man with dementia was found after a two-hour search Friday afternoon in Toledo.
Trinidad Garcia, 90, was reported missing in the 300 block of Avalon around 11:51 a.m. Several crews were used to search the area, as well as a drone operator.
Garcia was found around 1:48 p.m. on a bike path near Michigan and Ash. He had suffered some facial injuries from falling but was otherwise in good health.
He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be fine.
