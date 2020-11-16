Missing 90-year-old found safely on bike path in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing 90-year-old man with dementia was found after a two-hour search Friday afternoon in Toledo.

Trinidad Garcia, 90, was reported missing in the 300 block of Avalon around 11:51 a.m. Several crews were used to search the area, as well as a drone operator.

Garcia was found around 1:48 p.m. on a bike path near Michigan and Ash. He had suffered some facial injuries from falling but was otherwise in good health.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be fine.

