Non-profit, libraries team up to bridge the digital divide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A non-profit group that has given more than 100,000 computers to people in need throughout Lucas County is teaming up with the Toledo-Lucas Public Library to narrow the digital divide even further.

PCs for People and the Library are giving out free desktop computers and mobile hotspots to low-income residents. Library officials say the digital divide is always a concern but with the pandemic keeping people away from local libraries, paired with an increase in remote learning, the need for connected devices is greater.

“People can order a computer and a hot spot and pick it up at one of five locations throughout the county,” says Jason Kucsma. “It’s a pilot program we’re starting off with a handful of locations with desktops and mobile hotspots but hopefully as we grow the program we’ll be able to have more locations where people can also pick up but also laptops and other different types of technology.”

PCs for People refurbishes the computers and repackages them for use. Library leaders say they have about 50 units on-site and are hoping to get more organizations on board to donate and help expand the program.

If you’d like to sign up to receive a free PC and internet, you can go HERE.

