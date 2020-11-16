Advertisement

November 16th Weather Forecast

Cold & Breezy Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds early on Monday, the afternoon will turn sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds return tonight with a chance of rain and snow. Lows will drop to the low to middle 30s. An early flurry is possible on Tuesday, otherwise the sky will clear with more sunshine. Highs will be around 40. More sunshine is expected late week. Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday through Saturday.

