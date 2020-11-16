Advertisement

Police investigating after child found with cocaine in his system

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was found to have cocaine and amphetamines in his system.

Authorities were called to a local hospital around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The father told police the family was looking at a new rental property in the 1400 block of Moore when the child began acting lethargic. He also noticed a white powdery substance.

There is no word on the condition of the child.

No charges have been filed. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

