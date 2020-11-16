Police investigating after child found with cocaine in his system

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was found to have cocaine and amphetamines in his system.

Authorities were called to a local hospital around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The father told police the family was looking at a new rental property in the 1400 block of Moore when the child began acting lethargic. He also noticed a white powdery substance.

There is no word on the condition of the child.

No charges have been filed. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.