Surging donations and sales at local secondhand stores

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been a surge in sales at secondhand stores around the country and here at home.

The head of retail for Goodwill Northwest Ohio tells us that while the number of shoppers has not increased, the amount of money those shoppers are spending has gone up. Donations have also jumped by up to 40% during the pandemic. In more good news for the company, those numbers add up to more jobs.

“We’re adding about 30% staffing to our stores right now. This is usually a time we would be a bit slower,” says Kralovic, Director of Retail for Goodwill.

The money brought in at the Goodwill stores is used to pay for free job support and training programs for people who may have barriers to employment.

If you’d like to make a donation or look for a good deal, the Goodwill stores around NW Ohio are open 7 days a week. Or, if you’re in need of some of the free job training offered by Goodwill, get connected to goodwillnwohio.com for all the information you’ll need.

