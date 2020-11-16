UT limiting attendance at home basketball games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Falling in line with procedures from other sports, the University of Toledo announced that attendance at home basketball games will be limited to families of players and coaches until further notice.

The move comes as a result of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All men’s and women’s home games and most road games will be streamed live on ESPN+ or ESPN3. If ticket opportunities become availble in the future, they will be sold on a single-game basis to season-ticket holders and contributors.

“We are saddened to make this decision, but we are following the guidelines of our state and local health officials,” said UToledo Vice-President and Director of Athletics Mike O’Brien. “On the plus side, our teams will be able to compete in their sport and our loyal Rocket fan base can still cheer them on virtually.”

Season ticket members for both programs will receive further information from the ticket office on donation and refund options.

For further information, please visit the Rocket Athletic Ticket Office at the Sullivan Athletic Complex in Savage Arena, contact the Rocket Athletic Ticket Office at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or go online to UTRockets.com/tix.

