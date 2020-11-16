Wood County touts Safe Thanksgiving COVID quiz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) — The Wood County Health Department has created resources to help people evaluate their holiday plans and celebrate safely.

Thanksgiving gatherings present public health concern as COVID-19 cases continue to be high across Ohio. The Health Department now offers a quick quiz that assesses factors like the number of households getting together, how people will approach masks and distancing, how they’ll set up tables and serve food, and what they’ll do if someone has COVID-like symptoms on Thanksgiving.

You can access the quiz at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Thanksgiving_COVID_Quiz

The Health Department’s COVID-19 website includes a link to the survey along with other resources for safer holiday celebrations. You can view the entire package at https://sites.google.com/view/wchdohio-coronavirus/home/holiday-planning

The website includes a PDF guide to having a safe Thanksgiving and factors people should consider when deciding whether to travel or gathering with family and friends.

“We can protect our friends and family and make our traditions safer by taking a layered approach with a series of precautions,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

“With smart actions like masks, social distancing, limiting the size and number of social gatherings, and good hygiene, the activities we want to do are safer and less likely to be impacted by COVID-19. By taking these steps, we can protect our schools, businesses and health care facilities as we continue to fight COVID-19 during this pandemic.”

The safest gathering will include only people in your own household. If you will host guests, talk ahead of time about ways to keep the group safe, and make sure everyone understands why it’s important.

Some tips for a safer Thanksgiving include:

Set up smaller dining areas or card tables as far apart as possible to allow people to be together while keeping distance between groups.

Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, and identify one person to do the serving so no one shares utensils.

Instead of potluck-style gatherings, encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their own household only.

