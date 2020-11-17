13abc and ProMedica are teaming up to bring a little holiday cheer to Northwest Ohio this season with our annual Hope for the Holidays Celebration. The annual event brings together some of our favorite characters and organizations throughout the region to celebrate the holidays with a magical night of songs and stories all capped off by the lighting of the giant tree in Promenade Park. The event will feature some of your favorite princesses, singers from the Toledo Opera, plus Muddy, Spike, and Owlberta, and, of course, Santa!

While the event normally takes place live, this year’s pandemic is forcing us to do things a little differently. The entire event will be pre-recorded utilizing masks and social distancing in order to keep everyone safe and healthy heading into the holidays. But just because it’s different doesn’t mean it will be any less magical.

Join us on Friday, November 20 at 7 PM to watch the 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration!

Special thanks to all of our partners for the event: ProMedica, Toledo MudHens, Toledo Walleye, DTID, Toledo Museum of Art, Imagination Station, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Opera, and Laurel’s Princess Parties.

