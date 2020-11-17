Advertisement

13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration

Join us on Friday, November 20 at 7 PM to watch the 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration!
The 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration will kick off on Friday, November 20...
The 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration will kick off on Friday, November 20 at 7 PM.(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

13abc and ProMedica are teaming up to bring a little holiday cheer to Northwest Ohio this season with our annual Hope for the Holidays Celebration. The annual event brings together some of our favorite characters and organizations throughout the region to celebrate the holidays with a magical night of songs and stories all capped off by the lighting of the giant tree in Promenade Park. The event will feature some of your favorite princesses, singers from the Toledo Opera, plus Muddy, Spike, and Owlberta, and, of course, Santa!

While the event normally takes place live, this year’s pandemic is forcing us to do things a little differently. The entire event will be pre-recorded utilizing masks and social distancing in order to keep everyone safe and healthy heading into the holidays. But just because it’s different doesn’t mean it will be any less magical.

Join us on Friday, November 20 at 7 PM to watch the 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration!

Special thanks to all of our partners for the event: ProMedica, Toledo MudHens, Toledo Walleye, DTID, Toledo Museum of Art, Imagination Station, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Opera, and Laurel’s Princess Parties.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Juvenile found in Fremont after taking dad’s car from Toledo home

Latest News

Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive-Up taking orders through Nov. 19
Gloria Alvarado has been missing from her Taylor, Mich., home since Nov. 1.
Authorities looking for missing Michigan teenager
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Police make arrest in April murder of Woodward student
Gatherings will need to adhere to state mandates this year to slow the spread of COVID
New state guidelines for gatherings just ahead of holiday season