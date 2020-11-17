$80,000 worth of donations will help a lot of Toledo children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big donation will help make a big difference for local children during the holidays.

Laborers' Local 500 and Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio are helping make sure those who need help, get it. They’re donating $80,000 from a fund they jointly administer to two non-profits.

$40,000 has been given to The Tabernacle. The church will use the money to provide Thanksgiving meals to students at Pickett and Robinson in Toledo. Toiletries and hygiene items will also be provided.

Pastor Calvin Sweeney says this money will change a lot of lives.

“People are out of work, or have had their hours cut. They may not know where the money will come from for a Thanksgiving meal. This is one less thing to think about. They can use that money instead for a bill or rent. This will fill bellies and hearts,” says Pastor Sweeney.

Another $40,000 was given to The Order of the Elves. It’s a volunteer organization that has helped Lucas County foster children for decades at Christmas.

Dayna Stewart is a board member of the organization.

“We normally serve 150 children. With this donation, we can serve 600 foster children in Lucas County this year, and provide Christmas presents for all of them. This is such an amazing gift,” says Stewart.

Labor and management hope that this money has a pay-it-forward effect, by inspiring some of the kids who receive help, to be part of helping others one day themselves.

