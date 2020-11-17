Advertisement

$80,000 worth of donations will help a lot of Toledo children

Laborers' Local 500 and Associated General Contractors teamed up for two $40,000 donations
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big donation will help make a big difference for local children during the holidays.

Laborers' Local 500 and Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio are helping make sure those who need help, get it. They’re donating $80,000 from a fund they jointly administer to two non-profits.

$40,000 has been given to The Tabernacle. The church will use the money to provide Thanksgiving meals to students at Pickett and Robinson in Toledo. Toiletries and hygiene items will also be provided.

Pastor Calvin Sweeney says this money will change a lot of lives.

“People are out of work, or have had their hours cut. They may not know where the money will come from for a Thanksgiving meal. This is one less thing to think about. They can use that money instead for a bill or rent. This will fill bellies and hearts,” says Pastor Sweeney.

Another $40,000 was given to The Order of the Elves. It’s a volunteer organization that has helped Lucas County foster children for decades at Christmas.

Dayna Stewart is a board member of the organization.

“We normally serve 150 children. With this donation, we can serve 600 foster children in Lucas County this year, and provide Christmas presents for all of them. This is such an amazing gift,” says Stewart.

Labor and management hope that this money has a pay-it-forward effect, by inspiring some of the kids who receive help, to be part of helping others one day themselves.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater

Latest News

covid test
Hundreds turn out for free COVID testing: more testing scheduled
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others.
Grocery shopping isn’t the same during a holiday in a pandemic
The money will help local children during the holidays
$80,000 donated to help local kids during the holidays
A Toledo woman who is disabled is asking for the community's help after she believes her...
Toledo woman’s support dog stolen