Authorities looking for missing Michigan teenager

TAYLOR, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan are searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since November 1.

Gloria Alvarado is missing from her Taylor, Mich., home. She has not been seen since.

Alvarado is described as a 5-foot-4, 168-pound Hispanic female.

If anyone has seen Alvarado or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

