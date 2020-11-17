Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing Michigan teenager

Gloria Alvarado has been missing from her Taylor, Mich., home since Nov. 1.
Gloria Alvarado has been missing from her Taylor, Mich., home since Nov. 1.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan are searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since November 1.

Gloria Alvarado is missing from her Taylor, Mich., home. She has not been seen since.

Alvarado is described as a 5-foot-4, 168-pound Hispanic female.

If anyone has seen Alvarado or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

