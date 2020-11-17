Cleanup continues after wind storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At one point yesterday, nearly 5,000 customers in Lucas County alone lost power. Now, that number stands at around 200 across the county, but Toledo Edison may not have everyone back up and running until tomorrow night. A big reason: downed trees.

Lake Erie Tree Service co-owner Jim Lowe tells 13abc, “We worked all day yesterday. We had three crews out until dark last night.” Winds gusted between 60 and 70 miles an hour across most of the area yesterday. And workers with Lake Erie Tree worked in them.

Lowe says of Sunday, “It was a little hairy at times, but it’s nothing we’re not used to.”

Once the wind started blowing, countless calls from all across northwest Ohio started pouring in, including one for a 90ft oak tree that was brought down by the wind. “The one we’re doing behind us is a pretty big oak, we’ve had them anywhere from Toledo, Fremont, all the way to Catawba. We did some at African Safari last night,” says Lowe.

Despite the wind, Lowe says crews needed to be out there. “There were some emergency calls that needed to be taken care of, even with the wind,” he says. “It was still raining during the day, so any trees that went through the roof needed to be removed so the roof could get fixed.”

Another challenge, Lowe says: “Just a lot of power outages, a lot of power lines ripped off of peoples' houses.”

And that’s exactly why Kathryn Erdman’s family is going on day two without electricity. She tells 13abc, “Our neighbor’s tree fell, completely broke in half and just took out our power line.”

And with a big family, the past 24 hours have been rough for the Erdmans. “I have four kids, I can’t wash clothes, I can’t cook dinner, it’s freezing and our house is ice cold.”

Meanwhile, power has been restored to most. But a lot of tree cleanup is still to come. So if your yard is still full of branches, Lowe says, “If you don’t think you can tackle it, don’t try. Just leave it to the professionals.”

If you or someone you know still doesn’t have electricity, you can check Toledo Edison’s progress here: http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html.

