Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus
covid test
Hundreds turn out for free COVID testing: more testing scheduled
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others.
Grocery shopping isn’t the same during a holiday in a pandemic