DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state will go under a 10 p.m. curfew, starting Thursday, November 19.

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

The last day of the curfew would be December 9, with people expected to be in their home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., excluding those traveling to and from work or other exempted travel.

“We are in this together, Ohio,” DeWine said. “Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.”

DeWine also made a plea asking citizens to do one thing a day that would decrease the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

The curfew, coupled with that plea, will be in place of any additional lockdown measures.

The governor had hinted at potential closures of restaurants, bars and gyms.

Ohio recorded more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and hospitalizations continue to rise throughout the state.

Hospitalizations:



On Oct. 13 we had 1,000 hospitalizations.

On Nov. 5: 2,000

Nov. 12: 3,000

Today: We're approaching 4,000 hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/Zq40Wnod6J — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

