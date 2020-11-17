Family seeks justice in Byrneport apartment homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Alex Day wants answers after the 31-year-old was shot on November 3, 2020 in the parking lot of the Byrneport Apartments in Toledo.

According to his family, the Scott High School graduate had been living in Atlanta for years and decided to come back to Toledo for a fresh start. His brother, Cory Aiken, says he was in town for just two days before he was shot. Day later died at the hospital. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and at this point, police have not made any arrests.

Family members are questioning why this happened.

“I have a lot of questions. Why would somebody come behind you, blindside you and viciously shoot you?” says Alexis Day, the victim’s sister.

Aiken says his brother was outside smoking a cigarette just after noon when he was shot. The Lucas County Coroner’s office says Day was shot once in the back of the head.

With a killer on the loose, the family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want justice for my brother," says Aiken. “That’s all I want. No more, no less. That’s all I want.”

Day’s family says he was a father of three children and an organ donor. After his death, his donation helped save the lives of five other people.

If you have any information about this case, the family is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. You can call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. Tips can also be left anonymously.

