Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive-Up taking orders through Nov. 19

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Orders are open for the Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive-Up on November 22.

The deadline to order at this link is 9 p.m. Thursday. Orders can be picked up from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Club 16, 316 S. King Rd., Holland.

Available food includes handmade pierogi, heat-and-serve Polish favorite foods, and deserts.

All orders must be placed in advance.

