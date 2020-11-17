Grocery shopping isn’t the same during a holiday in a pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - About a week away from Thanksgiving, but it’s feeling more like March, not because of the weather, but where we stand with COVID-19. Despite skyrocketing demand, grocery store leaders say they’re stocked and ready for a holiday season that’s going to be like none we’ve seen before.

We’re back to souring the shelves for things like toilet paper. At least that’s the word from some commenters on Facebook. But managers with Kroger say shelves are stocked.

Amy McCormick is the Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger. She tells 13abc,"Our great associates are replenishing our shelves daily, with the supplies and products that customers are looking for."

Meanwhile, Churchills Market in Maumee is also stocked for higher demand, with shelves being stocked constantly. Grocery shopping in 2020 hasn’t been the same since COVID-19 rocked our habits 9 months ago.

McCormick explains, “We’re finding that people are coming to the store less frequently, but they’re spending more per trip when they’re in our stores.”

And with thousands of new COVID cases daily across Ohio, McCormick says Kroger employees are glad to see that shift. “They’re really trying to purchase for a whole week or two weeks, and we appreciate that based on the guidance that we’ve all been provided to limit our trips out and about.”

But COVID isn’t just changing how we shop. It’s changing our celebrations, and what we buy. “

McCormick says, "We are anticipating an increase in demand for proteins other than turkeys. So, we know we’re going to see a shift in the way folks are celebrating.”

With large gatherings being discouraged, McCormick says nearly half of Kroger shoppers plan to feast at home. That means first-time or inexperienced cooks. So associates are focusing on stocking -- turkeys of course, which are in stock at Churchill’s too -- but also ham, beef, and seafood. “We do know that families are thinking about the holidays differently.”

Other corporate grocery stores say they’re ready for a COVID-Thanksgiving rush.

In a statement to 13abc, leaders with Meijer say they’re seeing higher demand too, but are well-stocked with turkeys. They say they’re working hard to make sure customers have what they need for the holidays, no matter how different celebrations may be.

McCormick says this is the busiest time of year for Kroger stores, and with COVID restrictions, stores are only allowing 50% of their normal capacity of shoppers. But she says customers are counted differently than at other grocery stores.

She explains, “We actually use technology, so you won’t see someone at the front of the store counting customers. We have a program called Q-Vision, if anyone’s ever seen the TV screens at the front of a Kroger store, you’ll see in the corner a green checkmark, and that tells our associates that we’re good, we’re under than 50% capacity. If we get to yellow, we let management know and we’re going to be prepared to start queuing at the front of the store. If we get to red, we will limit and form a socially distant line at the front of the store.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.