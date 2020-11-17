Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Juvenile found in Fremont after taking dad’s car from Toledo home

Latest News

In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, quarantining after virus exposure
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy found safe after hours-long search
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens