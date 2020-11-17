Advertisement

Hundreds turn out for free COVID testing: more testing scheduled

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID testing sites are packed.

Cars lined up all the way down Key Street to Heatherdowns Blvd on Tuesday for the free pop-up testing site run by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Shannon Lands from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says “We started this morning at 9 a.m. and we have administered close to 600. And we have been averaging about 175 tests per hour.”

Lands says many people want to get tested before the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. “They’re wanting to get their testing in. Get their results so they can go home and not have to worry about potentially spreading COVID.”

The only way this will work is if you quarantine after the test until Thanksgiving. The test only gives you a snap-shot of what your COVID status is that day.

There will be free drive-thru COVID 19 testing Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Rec Center.

And at the UT Rocket Hall, lot 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

