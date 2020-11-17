Man is serious condition after being stabbed, hit by car in Toledo alley

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the back and struck by a vehicle in a West Toledo alley.

Police arrived on the scene around 6:35 p.m. Monday and found the victim on the ground in the alley behind the 1600 block of Campbell. He had been stabbed in the back but was able to give a description of the suspect -- a Black female in her 30s, driving a black two-door car.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in the assault. Police continue to investigate.

