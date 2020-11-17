Advertisement

Mercy Health-St. Vincent’s Medical Center selected as early COVID-19 vaccine location

The Lucas County hospital will be the only location in Northwest Ohio with access to the first doses of the vaccine.
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With news the last few weeks that there will likely be a viable COVID-19 vaccine available in early 2021, states are now preparing their plans for distributing those doses in their earliest stages. During Governor DeWine’s regular press conference on Tuesday, he laid out the Ohio Department of Health’s pre-positioning plan, which rolls out the early doses of the vaccine to ten locations across the state.

Here in Northwest Ohio, Mercy Health-St. Vincent’s Medical Center is the sole location identified by the ODH for that pre-positioning. The locations were chosen based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity, which will be required in order to store the Pfizer version of the vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, but will still need to be frozen.

According to the governor, Ohio will prioritize vaccines for those who are most at risk, “including those who work in long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and other congregate-care facilities, high-risk health care workers, and first responders.”

The governor also explained that these pre-positioning sites will not be the only ones receiving the vaccine. Other sites will also receive shipments following final approval, which could come within days of the pre-positioning sites.

