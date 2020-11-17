Advertisement

Michigan bars, restaurants to close again for indoor dining

Starting Wednesday, November 18, bars and restaurants in Michigan will be closed to indoor dining for three weeks.
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Starting Wednesday, November 18, bars and restaurants in Michigan will be closed to indoor dining for three weeks. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the new restrictions on Sunday as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“No one was prepared for it and we are all still recovering from the first shut down,” said Brittany Van Riper, general manager at Pete’s Garage in Monroe. “We did the best we could with the new mandates and all the new policies, cleaning, and sanitizing and it just wasn’t enough.”

Van Riper is a new mom to 9-month-old son, Bowie. She says the new restrictions hit hard this time around, especially being so close to the holidays.

“It’s our first Christmas together,” said Van Riper. “Luckily, I have my family and a lot of really great friends that are there for me, but it is still scary and some people don’t have that. I don’t know how they are going to make it through the holidays.”

With carry-out orders and delivery, restaurants will be allowed to keep their doors open, but it’s losing out on tips that Van Riper says will hurt the most.

“That’s how we make money,” said Van Riper. “To-go’s are great and they keep us afloat, however it’s not the business we are used to.”

At Uncle Lyle’s Tavern and Grill in Dundee, they are already looking for ways to make up for being closed on the day before Thanksgiving, which is known as being one of the busiest nights of the year for bars.

“We are going to sell to-go beer and things like that,” said regional manager, Derrick Bolster.

Bolster, who manages two other restaurants in Michigan, says he and his wife Janelle are expecting their first child any day now. Although there are worries about the impact not allowing customers to dine-in will have on the business, they already know how to adjust because of the previous restrictions.

“Picking up where you left off before and we have all the menus still the same,” Bolster said. “We are just going to take it in stride and go with it.”

Customers, like Richard Sharp, who dined out at Pete’s Garage Tuesday, said he wanted to show support to businesses ahead of the temporary indoor closure.

“My heart goes out to all the restaurants and local business that still have to suffer through this,” said Sharp.

Like so many others during the holiday season, Van Riper says she is holding on to hope thanks to the kindness of customers. One customer even tipped her 50-percent of their bill, and she says that extra cash helps her prepare for a major hit to her income during the next three weeks.

“That extra bit just yesterday I received from a customer that tipped me $49 and that $49 is going to pay for a lot of things,” said Van Riper. “For me, personally, it’s going to help pay for diapers, formula, food for myself and my baby.”

The new restrictions in Michigan are expected to be in place until at least Dec. 8th.

