New state guidelines for gatherings just ahead of holiday season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -
If you’re one of the millions of familiies who traditionally come together for a big thanksgiving dinner celebration state leaders are enforcing some rules that will change your holiday this year.
The new guidelines go into effect today and include:
-No socializing or activities in open congregate areas
-Guests must be seated at all times
-No self-serve buffets or bar areas are permitted.
-Masks must be worn, unless actively eating or drinking.
-No more than 10 people seated at a table. Everyone sitting at that table must be from the same household.
The CDC has posted some helpful tips for celebrating the holiday in a safe way.
You can find that information here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.