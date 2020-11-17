Advertisement

New state guidelines for gatherings just ahead of holiday season

By Erica Murphy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

If you’re one of the millions of familiies who traditionally come together for a big thanksgiving dinner celebration state leaders are enforcing some rules that will change your holiday this year.

The new guidelines go into effect today and include:

-No socializing or activities in open congregate areas

-Guests must be seated at all times

-No self-serve buffets or bar areas are permitted.

-Masks must be worn, unless actively eating or drinking.

-No more than 10 people seated at a table. Everyone sitting at that table must be from the same household.

The CDC has posted some helpful tips for celebrating the holiday in a safe way.

You can find that information here:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html

