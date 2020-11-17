Advertisement

November 17th Weather Forecast

Cold & Breezy Today, Warmer Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool and breezy today with highs in the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds are possible tonight with a low in the middle 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Highs will jump to the low to middle 60s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be a bit cooler. Rain is likely on Sunday.

