Ohio Department of Health releases holiday guide for families, guidelines for students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - With the holiday season officially upon us and a coronavirus pandemic that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, health officials are stressing the need for families to limit their holiday gatherings this year to avoid further spread of the virus. Both local and state health officials have called for families to cancel traditionally large gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas and limit their festivities to immediate family members and those in the household, and to be sure to socially distance and wear masks at any gatherings with those outside your usual bubble.

These requests can be difficult, however, as the holidays mark a time for families to gather together to celebrate and to enjoy themselves after a long, difficult year full of uncertainty. To assist, the Ohio Department of Health has released a holiday guide which offers ideas for families looking to take the usual celebrations virtual or looking for outdoor activities that can be done with masks and distance. You can view the entire guide at the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

The ODH is also hoping to help college students prepare for their holiday break with a campaign called “Home and Healthy for the Holidays.” The campaign provides tips to students on what they should be doing before, during, and following their holiday break, as well as guidelines for COVID-19 testing and what to do if they receive positive or negative test results.

Most Ohio colleges and universities are ending their Fall semesters when students return home for Thanksgiving, choosing to administer final exams virtually.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.