Police make arrest in April murder of Woodward student

Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with an April murder of a Woodward High School senior in West Toledo.

The suspect, who isn’t being named due to her age, is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center after being arrested Monday.

The shooting happened on April 27 on Waite near Prospect. Police found Bryan Williams, 18, laying unresponsive in a driveway. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy, ruling Williams' death a homicide.

