Police searching for driver who caused three-car crash on Hawley

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a three-car hit-and-skip crash Monday afternoon in South Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, a vehicle was traveling north on Hawley around 3:40 p.m. when it tried to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver struck the opposite side curb, lost control, and struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle.

At the same time, a third vehicle was southbound on Hawley and tried to avoid the collision but lost control and went over the curb and into the grass, where it slid sideways before striking a utility pole on the passenger side.

The speeding vehicle fled the scene. Police are still searching for the car and driver.

The driver of the northbound car was uninjured in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the southbound car were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

