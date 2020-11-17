Team Recovery opens new sober living housing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new recovery center has opened in Toledo to help men and women overcome addiction after completing treatment.

Team Recovery, an organization that helps those battling addiction live a sober lifestyle, renovated the five apartment facility on Douglas Road.

“In just the last 12 hours we have gotten 75 applications,” said Matt Bell, president of Team Recovery. “We are trying to prep people for real life, because that’s the goal.”

Bell says there was a desperate need for additional sober living housing in Lucas County that serves both men and women who are transitioning from treatment facilities.

“When you’re in treatment and surrounded by staff 24-7 it’s a little easier to do the right thing,” said Bell. “But when you go home or move into your own place, and have all this free time, and no one to hold you accountable some of that stuff goes out the window.”

The apartments have beds for 24 women and 32 men, and costs tenants $90 a week with amenities included. Those living there say it’s a small price to pay to help say a life.

“I’m an alcoholic,” said Gloria Palencsar, 61, who is staying at the sober living housing. “It’s the best facility I have been in and I have been in six treatment centers in the last six-and-a-half years.”

You can find more information and details on how to apply for housing with Team Recovery Sober Living here.

