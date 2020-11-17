Advertisement

Toledo Public Schools sends cyber attack explanation letter to parents

TPS is spending more than $75,000.00 on cyber security experts.
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo public schools officials has sent out letters to people whose personal information was leaked online after the school district’s computer system was attacked.

“I was actually leaving and got the mail and opened it. I had to pull over because I was that discouraged by it. I was like this is my child information. It’s embarrassing and it’s scary,” said TPS parent Marie Davis.

TPS parent Marie Davis says she was terribly concerned when she read letter from TPS detailing the school’s cyber attack. An attack that may have compromised each of her three TPS kids' personal information.

“I just thoroughly read the letter like two times. On the paper it says address, emails basically the whole identity Social Security number everything,” said Davis.

The letter explains what happened, what information was involved, what TPS did and what it is doing, also what parents or guardians can do. A month ago 13abc’s I-Team broke the story that names and social security numbers of current and former students, as well as employees, were leaked online after the the district’s email system was hacked. TPD linked the data breach to a cyber attack that happened on the first day of school when the district’s internet and email system were disabled. TPS is now spending more than $75,000.00 on cyber security experts. Those experts have recommended that victims of the attack check their credit reports. The district is providing identify theft and credit monitoring services for everyone whose secure files were stolen. Davis says she will take advantage of it.

“Most definitely I will because I’m scared,” said Davis.

13abc reached out to TPS on Monday to get a comment and a spokesperson says there are no additional comments.

