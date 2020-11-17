Toledo woman’s support dog stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eileen Price is lost without her 8-year-old Chihuahua: “Little."

On November 7th while helping her mom move at Larchmont Apartments on Salter and Overland in Toledo, she believes her dog was snatched away.

“A lot of me is missing, said Eileen Price. "I feel empty and lost. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, no... Little is my best friend.”

8-year-old "Little" was last seen on November 7th at LarchMont Apartments on Slater and Overland in Toledo. (Jack Bassett)

On top of a friendship, Little provides Eileen support. Eileen is legally blind, battling epilepsy, and recovering from a recent stroke. Eileen says Little has been her rock for nearly a decade, even helping save her life after collapsing while crossing the street.

“Little has been with me through my stroke, Little has been with me through all my seizures," said Price. "He’s the way that I come out of my seizures, he sits at my chest, and licks my face until I come out.”

Every day since Little’s disappearance Eileen and her two-year-old granddaughter Kasie search the streets that they once walked their dog on. Out of habit Eileen and Kasie still say they are putting out Little’s food bowl, waiting and hoping for him to come home.

Eileen and her two-year-old granddaughter Kasie say they have spent every day searching for Little. (Jack Bassett)

Eileen says she fears someone is keeping her therapy dog for their own.

“There are laws with keeping someone’s pet," said Lucas County Canine Care and Control Community Outreach Coordinator Cassie Bloomfield. "You can’t just take it as your own right away, there are protocols to go through.”

At Lucas County’s Canine Care and Control, there are currently over 80 dogs and countless flyers of found animals, none being Little.

“Right now I’m scared that I am never going to get him back," said Eileen Price. "I’m scared I am never going to see him again.”

Nearing two weeks since Little disappeared she is asking anyone with any information to come forward. With her health issues, she says she’s limited with searching for her dog. Eileen is asking for the community’s help in returning her pride and joy home once again.

Eileen Price says she's limited by her current health and is asking for the community's help in locating her lost support dog. (Jack Bassett)

Anyone with tips on Little’s whereabouts is asked to contact our reporter, Jack Basssett by email: jack.bassett@13abc.com

