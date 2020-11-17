Advertisement

Toledo woman’s support dog stolen

A Toledo woman who is disabled is asking for the community’s help after she believes her support dog was stolen from her.
A Toledo woman who is disabled is asking for the community's help after she believes her...
A Toledo woman who is disabled is asking for the community's help after she believes her support dog was stolen from her.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eileen Price is lost without her 8-year-old Chihuahua: “Little."

On November 7th while helping her mom move at Larchmont Apartments on Salter and Overland in Toledo, she believes her dog was snatched away.

“A lot of me is missing, said Eileen Price. "I feel empty and lost. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, no... Little is my best friend.”

8-year-old "Little" was last seen on November 7th at LarchMont Apartments on Slater and...
8-year-old "Little" was last seen on November 7th at LarchMont Apartments on Slater and Overland in Toledo.(Jack Bassett)

On top of a friendship, Little provides Eileen support. Eileen is legally blind, battling epilepsy, and recovering from a recent stroke. Eileen says Little has been her rock for nearly a decade, even helping save her life after collapsing while crossing the street.

“Little has been with me through my stroke, Little has been with me through all my seizures," said Price. "He’s the way that I come out of my seizures, he sits at my chest, and licks my face until I come out.”

Every day since Little’s disappearance Eileen and her two-year-old granddaughter Kasie search the streets that they once walked their dog on. Out of habit Eileen and Kasie still say they are putting out Little’s food bowl, waiting and hoping for him to come home.

Eileen and her two-year-old granddaughter Kasie say they have spent every day searching for...
Eileen and her two-year-old granddaughter Kasie say they have spent every day searching for Little.(Jack Bassett)

Eileen says she fears someone is keeping her therapy dog for their own.

“There are laws with keeping someone’s pet," said Lucas County Canine Care and Control Community Outreach Coordinator Cassie Bloomfield. "You can’t just take it as your own right away, there are protocols to go through.”

At Lucas County’s Canine Care and Control, there are currently over 80 dogs and countless flyers of found animals, none being Little.

“Right now I’m scared that I am never going to get him back," said Eileen Price. "I’m scared I am never going to see him again.”

Nearing two weeks since Little disappeared she is asking anyone with any information to come forward. With her health issues, she says she’s limited with searching for her dog. Eileen is asking for the community’s help in returning her pride and joy home once again.

Eileen Price says she's limited by her current health and is asking for the community's help in...
Eileen Price says she's limited by her current health and is asking for the community's help in locating her lost support dog.(Jack Bassett)

Anyone with tips on Little’s whereabouts is asked to contact our reporter, Jack Basssett by email: jack.bassett@13abc.com

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater

Latest News

covid test
Hundreds turn out for free COVID testing: more testing scheduled
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others.
Grocery shopping isn’t the same during a holiday in a pandemic
The money will help local children during the holidays
$80,000 donated to help local kids during the holidays
Two $40,000 grants will provide help at Thanksgiving and Christmas
$80,000 worth of donations will help a lot of Toledo children