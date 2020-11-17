Advertisement

TPS to put sports activities on hold Monday

Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sports teams at Toledo’s six public schools will suspend their seasons starting Monday, November 23, the school district announced Tuesday.

As of Monday, November 23, 2020, TPS athletics will be put on hold. This announcement goes along with the district’s plans to return to remote learning for all students through the end of this semester, which is Thursday, December 17, 2020. District leaders feel this is the best course of action given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in our area. The safety of our student athletes is our number one priority. We will continue to monitor the data related to the pandemic that is provided from the State of Ohio and the Lucas County Health Department as far as when players will be able to resume practices and play.

Linda Meyers - Transformational Leader of Community Engagement

