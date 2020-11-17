Advertisement

Washington Local shifts to remote learning Wednesday

Washington Local School District in Toledo, Ohio.
Washington Local School District in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is shifting to remote learning for all students on Wednesday.

The district made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying an email would be sent out by each individual school to parents and students regarding their new schedule.

Teachers will continue to report to their respective buildings for instruction.

The district began the school year in remote learning, but began shifting elementary students to a hybrid schedule on September 21.

Remote Learning Update

Posted by Washington Local Schools on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross takes a smear test on a car driver at a coronavirus test...
Elevated levels of COVID-19 found in Wood County wastewater

Latest News

Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
TPS to put sports activities on hold Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday
Great Pierogi and Polish Favorites Drive-Up taking orders through Nov. 19
The 13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration will kick off on Friday, November 20...
13abc and ProMedica Hope for the Holidays Celebration