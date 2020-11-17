Washington Local shifts to remote learning Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is shifting to remote learning for all students on Wednesday.

The district made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying an email would be sent out by each individual school to parents and students regarding their new schedule.

Teachers will continue to report to their respective buildings for instruction.

The district began the school year in remote learning, but began shifting elementary students to a hybrid schedule on September 21.

