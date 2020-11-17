Advertisement

Waterville church moves services online only amid COVID-19 concerns

By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 cases rise, Waterville Community Church is making a change. As of this weekend, services are moving back to online only.

Since July, members of the church have had the choice to worship with the group online through a live stream or attend in-person. As of this Sunday, face-to-face services are on hold.

Pastor Mike O’Shea says this will allow the church to focus on improving their online presence, ahead of any potential shutdowns.

“I mean, within a day’s notice we could be in a situation where have to completely reinvent whatever our Sunday plan was, so going online exclusively allows us to stay on top of that. It just so happens that yeah, I think that given what is likely to happen in the near, not to distant future, it just better positions us," says Pastor O’Shea.

Pastor O’shea adds that the online format helps keep members of his production team physically distant and that helps keep the services going while reducing the risk of spread.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan students are returning to a virtual learning environment.
Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person classes for three weeks
The community says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Public says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
Restaurants across the region are fighting an uphill battle and are once again thinking of ways...
Restaurants adapt under ever-changing COVID restrictions
Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio

Latest News

TPS sends cyber attack explanation letter to parents
Toledo Public Schools sends cyber attack explanation letter to parents
Cleanup continues after Sunday's wind storm
Cleanup continues after wind storm
That means there is also a need for additional employees
Secondhand stores see a surge in sales and donations
- Moderna Vaccine