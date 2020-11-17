Waterville church moves services online only amid COVID-19 concerns

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 cases rise, Waterville Community Church is making a change. As of this weekend, services are moving back to online only.

Since July, members of the church have had the choice to worship with the group online through a live stream or attend in-person. As of this Sunday, face-to-face services are on hold.

Pastor Mike O’Shea says this will allow the church to focus on improving their online presence, ahead of any potential shutdowns.

“I mean, within a day’s notice we could be in a situation where have to completely reinvent whatever our Sunday plan was, so going online exclusively allows us to stay on top of that. It just so happens that yeah, I think that given what is likely to happen in the near, not to distant future, it just better positions us," says Pastor O’Shea.

Pastor O’shea adds that the online format helps keep members of his production team physically distant and that helps keep the services going while reducing the risk of spread.

