Anthony Wayne Schools to go full remote starting November 30

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne students will be returning to a fully remote learning schedule starting on November 30 and running through December 18 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the area which is causing a burden on school resources.

In a message posted to the district’s website on Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Fritz cited a rising number of students and staff members forced to quarantine as a result of possible exposure in the local community as the reason for the change. Fritz says that the district has struggled to find substitutes to fill in for positions left vacant due to quarantining faculty and staff, including teachers and bus drivers.

The change affects all students in PreK-Grade 12. The district is hoping to remain on a hybrid schedule for the rest of the week to allow for a smooth transition and for students to collect things they may need from the school buildings. Details on the remote learning schedule will be made available to families through their individual schools and on the district website.

Additionally, the district is asking parents and staff to ensure they are kept up to date with any possible exposure during holiday breaks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.