Advertisement

Anthony Wayne Schools to go full remote starting November 30

The district has struggled to find substitutes to fill in for positions left vacant due to quarantining faculty and staff, including teachers and bus drivers.
(WCAX)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne students will be returning to a fully remote learning schedule starting on November 30 and running through December 18 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the area which is causing a burden on school resources.

In a message posted to the district’s website on Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Fritz cited a rising number of students and staff members forced to quarantine as a result of possible exposure in the local community as the reason for the change. Fritz says that the district has struggled to find substitutes to fill in for positions left vacant due to quarantining faculty and staff, including teachers and bus drivers.

The change affects all students in PreK-Grade 12. The district is hoping to remain on a hybrid schedule for the rest of the week to allow for a smooth transition and for students to collect things they may need from the school buildings. Details on the remote learning schedule will be made available to families through their individual schools and on the district website.

Additionally, the district is asking parents and staff to ensure they are kept up to date with any possible exposure during holiday breaks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
Blissfield firefighter dies while responding to barn fire
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
TPS to put sports activities on hold Monday

Latest News

Findlay issues new safety protocols for faith organizations
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
Gov. DeWine urges caution, warns of hospital surge during Toledo visit
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
Gov. DeWine in Toledo
Remains found in March in Swanton have been identified as DeWayne Lewis, who went missing in...
Human remains found in Swanton identified as missing Toledo man