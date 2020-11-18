Advertisement

Blissfield firefighter dies while responding to barn fire

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Blissfield firefighter lost his life en route to put out a barn fire on Garno Road, west of Kniffen Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Todd Gallo, 34, was driving on a gravel portion of Garno Road, heading eastbound, around 4 p.m.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Gallo lost control of his vehicle, rolling over several times into a nearby field.

He was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

