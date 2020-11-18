Bright Side: Westfield @ Phoenix staff delivers turkey dinners to students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, and teachers at TPS’ Westfield @ Phoenix in downtown Toledo brought a little joy to some of their students in advance of the holiday.

”Our students have been remote since the beginning [of the school year],” says principal Kate Snyder. “We’ve been trying to find ways monthly to reach out to families, to let them know we care and we’re still there -- so this is our November project. The teachers put together a campaign of collecting items, both themselves and with some donations from community partners, in making sure that our students feel the love this Thanksgiving season.”

Each teacher was tasked with contacting families of one of their students who they felt would benefit the most from a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings. “It’s not just a turkey, but a complete Thanksgiving meal,” Snyder explains. “We’re bringing everything from the side dishes to dessert, along with directions and recipes on how to create it.”

Buckhead Meat & Seafood provided those 20 turkeys -- 20 pounds each -- while Monnette’s Market donated a pumpkin pie for each of the families. Stuffing, green bean casserole, peach cobbler, sweet potatoes and rolls rounded out the fixings.

The meals were assembled and delivered door-to-door by the teachers Wednesday afternoon -- and Snyder says efforts like these are the key to connecting better with students. “We believe it’s very important that when we meet students academically, we start with relationship. Education is first and foremost about meeting students where they’re at, so this is just one piece of what we see as a foundation here at Westfield.”

