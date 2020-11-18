Coca-Cola workers to return to work following strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coca-Cola employees with the Teamsters Local 20 will be returning to work on Thursday following a weeks-long strike against the beverage company that began on November 1. Both the union and the company confirmed the return to 13abc on Wednesday.

The strike between Coca-Cola and the union began due to a contract dispute. The union argued that the company wasn’t being fair to workers who were considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, and rested on the amount the company wanted workers to pay for their health coverage, as well as their hourly pay.

The deal came after about nine hours of negotiations between the company and the union, a spokesperson tells 13abc. Those new terms have been agreed to and ratified, though new signatures on a contract usually take place after a few months. The new deal includes increased wages for employees to offset an increase in healthcare premiums and deductibles.

