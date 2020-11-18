College kids come home for the holiday during the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Colleges are a hot bed for COVID-19 cases according to health experts. Many students will be coming home next week for Thanksgiving.

“A lot of my other family members we aren’t going to be together,” said Diana Patton.

Diana Patton and her husband David have two kids in college. The kids are coming home for thanksgiving, but they had a heart to heart with their son and daughter about putting family members at risk.

“The colleges have done a really good job of issuing guidelines for the students. Both of our kids live off campus. So they have guidelines for on campus and off-campus. I will talk about Ohio States guidelines which is where our daughter goes that they need to get tested twice. The suggestion is to get tested twice and then to wait for the second test before heading home because the exposure is to us,” said Patton.

Some colleges have been so-called super spreaders. COVID-19 cases are surging from state to state. The Patton’s know testing isn’t a 100 percent tell-all, so they also plan not to have other family over for thanksgiving that includes the kids grandparents.

“So we had to make that challenging decision and so she agreed. In fact my mother-in-law and father-in-law same thing they agreed both of them are in their eighties. We had a little bit of a scare in our family. We had two family members who contracted COVID. This is close to home for us,” said Patton.

She hopes her kids tests come back negative before they come home.

“If they aren’t negative we’ll have to come up with a different plan. We’re just going to make certain that they stay safe. So if we have to we’ll mask up and we’ll keep our social distance,” said Patton.

