Columbus residents under new Stay-at-Home advisory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Columbus and Franklin County are being strongly advised to not have guests in their home and limit leaving home under a new Stay-at-Home Advisory.

The advisory, issued by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health, goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. It asks residents to leave home only when necessary, to go to work or school or for essential needs such as medical care, groceries, medicine and food pick up.

Residents are also asked to not have guests into their homes unless they are essential workers, including for the Thanksgiving holiday. Columbus and Franklin County residents also are urged to limit meetings and social events to 10 individuals both indoors and outside, and to avoid traveling in and out of the state.

The Stay at Home Advisory will remain in place for two consecutive incubation periods of COVID-19 (28 days) or until both health departments determine a change to the guidance is appropriate.

