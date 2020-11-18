Coping with family drama during holiday celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The holiday season is almost here.

It’s a time many people meet up with family to share food and to bond.

But with COVID putting a damper on how celebrations can happen, some families dread coming together because of the inevitable drama.

“My grandpa has two wives so there’s a lot of family drama,” shares University of Toledo student Yani Alade. She isn’t alone.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by motel chain Motel 6, one in four people find a place to hide while at family gatherings to avoid annoying relatives and arguments.

Local mental health professional, Brother Washington Muhammad says there are a few things to look for before the event that might help.

“Alcohol could be a trigger, lack of sunlight. Sometimes we spend too much time indoors. A lack of exercise, a lack of water,” shares Muhammad.

However if you still find yourself in the middle of a family tumult over turkey, Muhammad says make an exit.

“Pull yourself out, go to another room and spark up another conversation with someone else,” says Muhammad.

Yani says she turns to humor to get her through.

“Number one coping mechanism is laughing, avoidance and then when we do drink again we talk about it,” says Yani.

