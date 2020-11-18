Findlay issues new safety protocols for faith organizations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay has issued to guidance to faith communities in Hancock County, asking them to observe these rules or suspend in-person services.

“It hurts my heart to make such a request, but we each have a responsibility to protect our community and congregants,” Findlay mayor Christina Muryn said. “We have already seen a concerning number of cases being tied to a few of our churches. Unfortunately, it appears they have not been using the recommended protocols, and though they may seem small at first, our individual networks are much larger than each of us understands.”

The revised safety protocols for faith organizations are:

1. Strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely.

2. Limit attendance to 50% of fire code capacity.

3. Equip ushers and greeters with gloves and masks, and discourage handshaking.

4. Avoid having childcare or Sunday School

5. Have hand sanitizer at doors for communal use.

6. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces before and after service.

7. No communal food.

8. Require face coverings for all attendees in accordance with State Mask Mandate.

9. Request all attendees check temperatures and not attend if showing any symptoms of illness (fever, shortness of breath, cough, or fatigue). Post signage on doors.

10. Encourage social distancing.

11. Encourage families to stay together. (i.e. try to limit children gathering with other children)

12. Cover drinking fountains.

13. Post signage about good hygiene in bathrooms.

14. Make sure bathrooms are properly stocked with soap and paper towels for proper handwashing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.