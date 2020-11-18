Human remains found in Swanton identified as missing Toledo man

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - New DNA technology has linked human remains found in Swanton in March with a missing person case from 2013.

The remains found in a wooded area off Angola Rd. on March 23 have been identified as Dewayne Lewis, who was last seen in Toledo on Oct. 21, 2013.

“Sometimes, superheroes wear lab coats,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Congratulations to our scientists and the investigators who took this cutting-edge technique out of the academic ivory tower and took it to the streets.”

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said his department is grateful for the relationship with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and BCI.

“The advancements in DNA technology and the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved will help us to seek justice for the victim and our community,” Tharp said.

