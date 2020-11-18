Advertisement

Local church and private chef team up to provide Thanksgiving meals

The Tabernacle and Chef Michal Gaston delivered about 100 meals to Pinewood Place Wednesday
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving will be very different for all of us this year because of the pandemic. However, it didn’t stop a special delivery Wednesday.

A local church wanted to make sure that dozens of people in need still got a holiday meal, and they had the help of a private chef. Dozens of senior citizens and people with disabilities who live at Pinewood Place Apartments were given Thanksgiving meals Wednesday.

The home-cooked meals were provided by The Tabernacle Church. For the last few years there has been a sit down dinner for the residents, but the COVID crisis changed that this year. What hasn’t been changed by the pandemic is the church’s dedication to helping people in need.

Christine Sweeney is a Pastor at the church.

“I know what it is like to have an empty belly and to be in need. I also know what it is like to be supported by the community. It is near and dear to our hearts at The Tabernacle to make sure the community is always supported,” says Pastor Sweeney.

The Tabernacle donated the food, and Chef Michal Gaston donated his time and talent to prepare the meals. He is a private chef who makes custom meals for people around the region. He spent more than 12 hours making and preparing the food. He says this kind of work feeds his soul.

“It just feels good to give back, especially during these times. I call it the giving season. It’s a blessing, to be a blessing,” says Gaston.

About 100 meals were delivered to residents at Pinewood Place Apartments. Teresa Seabron says the kindness and the meal are things she’ll never forget.

“I think it is wonderful, it’s a blessing. I thank God that we have people, even with everything going on, that still work to show people they care,” says Seabron.

If you’d like to learn more about Chef Gaston, log on to his Facebook page Michal Chef Gaston.

For more about the work of The Tabernacle, get connected to thetabernacletoledo.org.

