No indictment in Sylvania Twp. police shooting of Devontay Bryant

Devontay Bryant shooting
Devontay Bryant shooting(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting death of 26-year-old Devontay Bryant Wednesday.

According to police, units responded to a call in the 6000 block of Black Oak Dr. for two women who were assaulted in a domestic violence case just before 5 a.m. on June 8, 2020.

After initially evading police, Bryant came back to the scene, and when an officer got out of his vehicle to speak to him, he angled his vehicle toward the officer. Police say Bryant accelerated his vehicle and struck the police car, pinning the officer, who then fired nine shots.

The officer was identified as Logan Hosely, who’s been an officer for two years. He was treated and released at the scene.

