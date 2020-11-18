Advertisement

November 18th Weather Forecast

Sunny, Windy & Warm Thursday, Weekend Changes
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with lighter winds today. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Thursday will turn windy once again with wind gusts out of the southwest around 40 mph. The wind and sunshine will help push highs into the low 60s. Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 60s. The weekend will be cooler with rain possible on Saturday. Rain is likely on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain may change to snow Sunday night into early Monday morning.

