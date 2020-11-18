Parents and schools still navigating online learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the state of Ohio’s leaders continue to ask the public to limit daily interactions to slow the spread of COVID-19, many local school districts have updated their learning plans, adjusting their schedules to allow for hybrid learning or completely online instruction to keep students, staff, and families safe.

Washington Local Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that due to staff coverage issues, all students would be transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday.

WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt says unlike in years past when an educator or bus driver would be off for a day or two at most, having to quarantine for 10-14 days in the age of COVID-19 changes things.

“I’ve been warning families about this,” explains Dr. Anstadt. “If it’s going to be something it’s not going to be because we have thousands of sick students, it’s going to be because of staff because we want to make sure that our students are safe.”

The superintendent explains the district was not planning to say goodbye to their kids in-classroom learning just yet, as 96% of the students had been in school, which Dr. Anstadt says is typical attendance for this time of year.

“I really wanted to try to keep the K-6 kids in school. I know this puts a gigantic burden on families when they very quickly have to find a daycare or someone to watch their students," adds Dr. Anstadt.

Over at Sylvania Schools, students, parents, and teachers have gone through multiple changes, transitioning in and out of multiple learning plans since the year began.

Lauren Borer has two children enrolled at the district. She and others have been part of a committee advocating for full-time in-classroom education. The school was adjusted to a hybrid schedule before announcing Monday that all students would be going back to remote learning beginning November 23rd.

“They just don’t have a structured school environment anymore. Their academics are suffering because they don’t have that structure," says Borer.

Danielle Harsh’s oldest child is 6 years old, in addition to three younger children at home. This week, her family made the decision to unenroll their kindergartner from the district in favor of a private school.

Neither Harsh nor Borer blame their child’s teachers.

“They have been bending over backwards for all of this craziness, the problem is our kids are still not being educated," says Harsh. “I know they’re trying really hard, and there’s been work sent home on hybrid days and on remote days, but it’s still not enough.”

Meanwhile, students at Bowling Green City Schools have been learning completely remote since the start of the school year, which parents say isn’t any better in terms of structure.

Jessica Swaisgood has two children at the district and has been the leader of the online group BG Voice, which has held multiple rallies asking for parents to have a choice in their student’s learning plan.

“Of course we’re going to do the best that we can," says Swaisgood on helping her children learn from home, “But we know that our kids deserve better, and right now we don’t see data to back up why our kids aren’t in school. It really isn’t making sense or adding up to us.”

Amanda Parish’s daughter is a freshman in High School in Bowling Green, who she says has suffered from a lack of extracurricular activities in the arts.

“It’s just been really challenging for the arts and that’s been really sad to watch," says Parish, who also explains how online due-dates for her children have been challenging. “The teachers have improved with the learning, but there’s a very large self-motivation that has to happen and self-teaching.”

